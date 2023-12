ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has made a number of appointments in the Astana city administration today.

Talgat Rysbekov was appointed as new head of the construction department. Yerlan Kanalimov will head the inner policy department. Asset Kurmangaliyev was named as head of the agriculture department. Source: astana.kz.