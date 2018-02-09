New appointments in ForteBank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Magzhan Auezov has been relieved of his post as the Chairman of the Management Board at ForteBank Joint-Stock Company, Kazinform cites the press service of the company.

"By ForteBank JSC Board of Directors' resolution dated February 9, 2018, Magzhan Auezov was relieved of the post of the Chairman of the Management Board of the bank as his candidacy was nominated for the position of a Member of the Board of Directors to be followed by his nomination for the post of the Chairman of the Board of Directors," the bank's statement says.

The Board of Directors of the bank appointed Guram Andronikashvili as the Chairman of the Management Board. Previously, he served as the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board.

Zhumabek Mamutov, who previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Kassa Nova JSC, was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of ForteBank JSC.