New appointments in Kazakhstan over the past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency summarizes the past week's appointments in Kazakhstan.

Aida Balayeva was appointed as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She has served as Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Timur Suleimenov became Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since March 22, 2019, he worked as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Akhmetzhan Primkulov was appointed as Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources. Since November 2017, he served as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

Chairmen of committees of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan were appointed. Vitaly Yaroshenko was appointed as Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee, while Baubek Oralmagambetov became the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee.

Zulfukhar Zholdasov was appointed as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources. Arman Turlubek became the Chairman of the Ministry’s Committee for Water Resources.

Talgat Kaliyev now heads the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Previously he has served as Director of Youth Scientific Research Center. He became a member of the National Council of Public Confidence.