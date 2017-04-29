New appointments in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This week Kazakh ministries had new appointments. In addition, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed two Chairperson Deputies of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

Kazinform presents new appointments made this week.

***

New Chairperson Deputies were appointed at the 15th Session of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. These are the Chairman of Aktobe Regional Social Consensus Council Sergey Vishnyak and Member of APK Council, Head of Republican Association of Kazakhstan's Azerbaijanians Abilfas Khamedov.

***

Besides, the Head of State appointed Aryn Orsariyev as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science.

***

Also, this week Murat Zhumanbay took up the post of Official Representative of Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development.

***

Meanwhile, Oksana Loskutova was appointed Deputy Director and Official Representative of Central Communications Service of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

***

Also, Dauren Yederbay became the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almaty International Airport JSC