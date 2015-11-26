New appointments made at Aktobe region administration

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has named his new deputies Zhanabai Beksary and Askar Biakhmetov today.

Born in 1965 Mr. Beksary is a graduate of the Voronezh Polytechnic Institute and the Kazakh State Law University. His professional career started at Kyzylordagrazhdanproyekt institute in 1989. He also held various posts in the administration of Kyzylorda region and the Presidential Administration. He served as the vice president and deputy chairman of KEGOC JSC since March 2010. Mr. Biakhmetov graduated from the Kazakh State Public Administration Academy, the Kazakh Law Academy and Duke University. Throughout his professional career he held posts in the regional administration of Aktobe region. He worked at the Ministry of National Economy since January 2014.