EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:07, 04 June 2021 | GMT +6

    New appointments made at First President’s Office

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy made a number of appointments in his Office, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Adil Tursunov was appointed as the Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy and Head of the Information and Analytical Maintenance Department of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Nurlan Kaimoldayev became the Deputy Head of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Aidos Ukibai was named the Adviser-Press Secretary of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Appointments Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!