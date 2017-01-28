New appointments made in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This week Ministries of National Economy, Healthcare and Social Development have been reorganized. Changes were also made in the Prosecutor General's Office and major companies. Heads of state corporation "Government for Citizens" and "House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" have been replaced. Appointments were also made at Ministry for Investment and Development as well as in local authorities. And as always Kazinform provides an overview of the newly made changes.

***

New Minister of Healthcare and Social Development - Elzhan Birtanov

Mr. Birtanov was born in 1971. He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, Arizona State University and Turan University. His professional career began in Almaty in 1994 where Mr. Birtanov worked as toxicologist. In 1998-1999 he headed the Almaty city toxicology center. He became the chief toxicologist of Almaty and the Ministry of Healthcare in 1999. In 2005 he was appointed director of the RSE "Healthcare Development Institute" under the Ministry of Healthcare. In 2008-2010 he served as Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later Mr Birtanov took over as the Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Medical Holding". In 2013-2014 Elzhan Birtanov was appointed as medical adviser at Nazarbayev University. In November 2015 Yelzhan Birtanov took over as Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development.

***

New Minister of Labour and Social Protection - Tamara Duysenova

Tamara Duysenova was born in 1965. In 1987 graduated from Tashkent Institute of National Economy. She began her career as a school teacher in computer science in Saryagash district of South Kazakhstan region. In 1988-1992 worked as economist at the Research Institute of Economics and Standards, the State Planning Committee of Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-2002 held various positions at the South Kazakhstan local administration. In 2002-2006 - Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan. In 2006-2008 she held a position of a Deputy akim of South Kazakhstan region. In 2008-2013 - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Since February 2013 - Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection. Since June 10, 2013 - Acting Minister of Labor and Social Protection, since June 27, 2013 - Minister of Labor and Social Protection. From August 6, 2014 - Minister of Health and Social Development.



***

New Chairman of Legal Statistics and Special Records Committee of Prosecutor General's Office - Bagdad Musin



Bagdat Musin was born in 1983. He graduated from Suleyman Demirel University and Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations. From 2004 to 2007 he held various positions from chief software engineer to deputy department director at JSC "National Information Technologies". From 2007 to 2011 he served in the Ministry of Justice, where among other he held positions of an Adviser to Minister of Justice, Deputy Director of the department of state policy in information technologies. From 2012 to 2014 he was in charge of operations of PSCs in Kazakhstan. From April to August 2014 was Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Information Technologies"; And from August 2014 Mr Musin served as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpost".

***

New Chairman of the Board of Government for Citizens State Corporation - Ablaikhan Ospanov

Ablaikhan Ospanov was born in 1986. He started his career at the Republican headquarters of youth labor groups "Zhasyl El". Later he was involved is private sector where has gone from project manager to a project management department head. In 2011 Ospanov joined the civil service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He worked as a senior engineer of the technical service department, coordinated the development of IT projects in the Ministry. Ablaikhan Ospanov rank of police lieutenant. Ospanov served as Deputy Director of the State Policy Department of the Ministry of Communications and Information in Information Technology and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for control of automation of state services and coordination of PSCs of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. In 2014 he was appointed director of the department for the development of e-services and public services centers. Ospanov worked on automating and optimizing public services and permits, he participated in the development of "On public services" and "On permits and notifications" draft laws. He was also engaged in the development of PSCs information system, e-government and the introduction of mobile government. In 2015 he was appointed head of the public reception of "Nur Otan". In April 2016 Ablaikhan Ospanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "Almaty Development Center".



***

New Chairman of the Board of JSC "Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" - Lyazzat Ibragimova

Lyazzat Ibragimova was born in 1972. She graduated from Akmola Agricultural Institute and Eurasian Institute for the Humanities. Over the years she went up from working as a tutor at Eurasian National University to holding leading positions in major development institutions, including "Baiterek" national holding. Ibragimova worked as a national expert on economic development of UNDP Kazakhstan, headed various departments of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund. She also held a position of a Chief Manager of Department for special programs, Chief Manager of Directorate for management of financial institutions and development institution at "Samruk Kazyna". In 2009 she was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Samruk Kazyna". And from 2011 to 2016 Ibragimova worked as the Chairman of the Board of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

***

New Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Holding" Baiterek" - Aidar Arifkhanov

Aidar Arifkhanov graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Diplomatic Academy of MFA of Kazakhstan. In 2008 Arifkhanov under the Presidential program Bolashak Arifkhanov graduated from Columbia University, receiving a Masters degree in Public Administration. In 2016 - Master of Business Administration from London Business School. Arifkhanov has 20 years of experience in public administration and economic policy. He went from a senior specialist of a Committee at the Ministry of Finance to Vice-Minister of National Economy. Over the years, Aidar Arifkhanov served as Vice-Minister of Finance, Deputy Head of Office of the of the Prime Minister, Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, an adviser to Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communication, Managing Director of JSC Kazakhtelecom, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazatomprom. From November 2015 served as Vice-Minister of National Economy.



***

Director of Foreign Economic Cooperation Department of Ministry for Investment and Development - Alen Dauletov

Alen Dauletov was born in 1985. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Since February 2010 he served at the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan. Previously he held a position of Deputy Director of Foreign Economic Cooperation Department.

***

New Deputy akim of Karaganda - Assylbek Moldabayev

Assylbek Moldabayev was born in 1970. He graduated from Karaganda State University, Karaganda Economic University Kazpotrebsoyuz and Kazakh Agrarian University. After military service he worked as a foreman on the farm "Zhansary" in his home village, headed the peasant enterprise "Mold" and was director of the CSE "Tazalyk" in the village of Molodezhny. He started his career in civil service in 2009. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Moldabayev served as the deputy akim (head) of Osakarovskiy district of Karaganda region.



***

New head of Youth Policy Department of Zhambyl region akimat - Madi Maten

Mr Maten is 33 years old. He graduated from Taraz State University. Madi Maten began his career in 2004 as a director of a printing house, photographer at Zhualy District newspaper "Zhana Omir - New Life". In 2005-2011 he was a senior specialist, head of department of Akim of Zhualy District apparatus. In 2012 Mr Maten became chief inspector of the Organizational Inspection department of akim of Zhambyl region. Prior to his new appointment he worked as the head of the Organizational Inspection department of Zhambyl regional administration.

***

New head of government procurement management of South-Kazakhstan region - Berik Duyssenov

Berik Duyssenov was born in 1978. A lawyer by training he began his career in 2000, as a public prosecutor at the Aktobe city prosecutor's office. In 2004-2016 he worked as a senior prosecutor at Aktobe city prosecutor's office and as a private lawyer, head of legal department of Turkestan akimat, head of akim apparatus of Turkestan and Shymkent administrations, adviser and General Director of LLP "Saulet Beton" construction company . Since December 2016 he worked as a deputy head of management of state architectural and construction control.



***

New Director of "Evening Astana" newspaper - Kaisar Zhumabayuly

Kaisar Zhumabayuly was born in 1980. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh National University and Almaty Institute of Continuing Education. Over the years, he worked in local newspaper "Capital review"; TRC " 31 Channel", TRC "Shahar"; RTRC "Kazakhstan", JSC "Khabar". He worked at the department for public relations of Investment and Industrial Corporation «TSC-group». Since 2009 Mr Zhumabayuly held a position of a press secretary of Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan. Prior to his new appointment he worked as an adviser of Astana akim Asset Issekeshev.