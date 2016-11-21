New appointments made in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Kuralai Zharova has been appointed as head of the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Zharova was introduced to the staff of the department by akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov.



Born in 1968, Ms Zharova is a native of Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Omsk Technological Institute, the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.



Prior to the appointment she was deputy head of the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department.



Governor Sultanov also introduced Baltabek Zhetpissov, new head of the department of the Committee for industrial development and industrial security of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Kazakhstan region, to the staff of the department.



Mr. Zhetpissov is a native of North Kazakhstan region. He began his professional career as a worker at a shoe making factory.



Since October 2014 he has served as deputy head of the department of the Committee for industrial development and industrial security of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Kazakhstan region