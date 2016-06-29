New approach to be used in coverage of celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Communications will use new approaches to coverage of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, according to Minister Dauren Abayev.

"The ministry will pay special attention to the process of coverage of the celebrations of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence. We will try to show the key achievements of our country, we have a lot to demonstrate. Our main goal is to enhance patriotism of the population," Minister Abayev said ahead of the session of the State Commission on holding of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



The minister is confident that the information campaign will be successful.



"We have mapped out a detailed media plan. We are also planning to use the targeting approach. We will offer each layer of the society various projects," he added.