EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    New Astana-New Delhi flight poised to lure more guests to EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Astana-New Delhi-Astana flight will be launched on July 2 to lure more guests to Astana EXPO-2017.

    The new international flight between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and India will be operated by Air Astana three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.

    The new flight will be a nice addition to the Almaty-New Delhi-Almaty flight operated by Air Astana since 2004. It will also help step up business activity within the framework of development of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

    Kazakhstan set a goal to increase transit passenger flow fourfold by 2020. Over the past seven years it has grown 20fold.

    Tags:
    Air Astana EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!