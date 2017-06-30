New Astana-New Delhi flight poised to lure more guests to EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Astana-New Delhi-Astana flight will be launched on July 2 to lure more guests to Astana EXPO-2017.

The new international flight between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and India will be operated by Air Astana three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays.



The new flight will be a nice addition to the Almaty-New Delhi-Almaty flight operated by Air Astana since 2004. It will also help step up business activity within the framework of development of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).



Kazakhstan set a goal to increase transit passenger flow fourfold by 2020. Over the past seven years it has grown 20fold.