New Astana railway station to be commissioned in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In May 2017, Astana will be commissioning a new terminal of its international airport, as well as the new railway station. This was announced today by akim Asset Issekeshev the meeting of international participants of Expo-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, Astana airport's passenger capacity will increase to 7.6 million per year. Akim also said that the city plans to increase the number of check-in desks, which will allow travellers to skip the waiting.

The new train station will also be commissioned in May, according to Mr. Issekeshev, and will increase passenger capacity to 9 million per year. As he said, the new station will enable people from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as the neighboring countries to visit the EXPO.