    12:52, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6

    New Astana railway station to be commissioned in May

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In May 2017, Astana will be commissioning a new terminal of its international airport, as well as the new railway station. This was announced today by akim Asset Issekeshev the meeting of international participants of Expo-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, Astana airport's passenger capacity will increase to 7.6 million per year. Akim also said that the city plans to increase the number of check-in desks, which will allow travellers to skip the waiting.

    The new train station will also be commissioned in May, according to Mr. Issekeshev, and will increase passenger capacity to 9 million per year. As he said, the new station will enable people from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as the neighboring countries to visit the EXPO.

     

    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
