New Astana-Tehran flight to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Iran have agreed to simplify visa regime, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who said today after the talks with his Iranian counterpart in Akorda Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that after his visit to Iran a new non-stop flight from Almaty to Tehran was launched. The flight is operated three times a week with a passenger load of 65%.

During their meeting the heads of Kazakhstan and Iran have also discussed plans to connect the two capitals by a direct flight and to take concrete steps to simplify the visa regime and stimulate tourism. Settlements between the banks of the two countries were also discussed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev added that Iran will present its achievements in alternative energy at Expo 2017.

"We have also exchanged views on acute international and regional issues. We have agreed to combine our efforts in the fight against such threats as the spread of Islamophobia and binding our religion with terrorism and Jihadism. We also agreed to establish close cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, as well as other crimes and to strengthen the cooperation between our countries in the international organizations like the UN, OIC, Asian Council and the SCO", said the President.

Kazakhstan's President said that he supports Iran's desire to cooperate in the framework of the EAEU.

Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the sides reached mutual understanding on abovementioned topics which proves similarities in views and positions of the two countries.

"There are great opportunities for strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Iran in all aspects" concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.