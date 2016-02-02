New aviation-technical centre to be launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM LLP Kazakhstan Aviation Industry and Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan are finishing the establishment of the first multi-functional enterprise on assembly, repair and technical maintenance of aircrafts and aviation equipment.

As the Defense Ministry says, the area of the future aviation-technical centre will cover more than 6,000 meters. The launch is scheduled for May 2016. The demonstration of the new centre will take place at the KADEX-2016 International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment.

The goal of the new centre will be formation of high-technological production base for aviation equipment maintenance. The centre will maintain and repair the equipment of the Kazakhstan Air Defense Forces. The Centre will maintain SU-30 battle planes and S-295, AN-26 and AN-72 military-transport aircrafts. The Centre’s will be staffed with technical specialists who have undergone special training.

According to experts, the geographical location of Kazakhstan and new production capacities will enable the new aviation-technical centre to implement its opportunities both for benefit of the country’s Armed Forces and move to a regional level. The Centre is called to become a real implementation of Kazakhstan’s industrial and innovative development set by the Head of State.