New batch of 4+ Su-30SM fighter jets delivered to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Army has received a regular batch of modern, multifunctional 4+ Su-30SM fighter jets, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

4+Su-30SM fighter jets can perform a wide range of combat tasks at a considerable distance from base, around-the-clock, in any weather, in condition of information and fire counteraction from opponents.

Su-30SM attacks and destroys air targets as well ground and overwater objects. It is equipped with a wide range of weaponry and modern complex of on-board radio and electronic equipment.

“One needs to have deep knowledge and constant self-improvement to operate the jet. In a year and a half, our pilots have successfully mastered this type of aircraft and participated in a number of drills. The supply of a new aviation vehicle will enable us to enhance security of flights and defense potential of Kazakhstan Armed Forces in whole,” noted Deputy Commander of the Aviation Base for Educational and Ideological Activity, Lieutenant-Colonel Temirtas Ibrayev.

Recall that the first batch of Su-30SM jets was delivered to Kazakhstan in 2015 as part of agreements reached earlier between Kazakh and Russian defense ministries.