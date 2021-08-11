EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    New batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 19 thousand doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 19,350 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to the regional pharmaceutical warehouse. The entire batch of the doses is certified and will be distributed to 41 vaccination centers across the region.

    As Askhan Baiduvaliyev, head of the regional health office, said, the number of people receiving the vaccine each day has been increased from 1,050 to 3,500.

    As earlier reported 156 thousand residents of Atyrau region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!