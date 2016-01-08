New bird species discovered in Nepal

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM - Tibetan Lark known as Melanocorypha maxima, a bird species found only in some parts of China and India, has been discovered for the first time in Nepal.

Though the lark was found in August 2015 at an altitude of 4,800 meters from sea level, the discovery was made public here on Friday following the confirmation by international bird authorities.

A research group of a Nepalese organization - Friends of Nature led by Naresh Kusi discovered the new species in Limi of Upper Humla district of the Himalayan country.

As per the global organization of birds, BirdLife International, Tibetan Lark is a bird species to be found only in the range of 3,200-4,600 meters above sea level.

Naresh Kusi said, "We recorded Tibetan Lark at the elevation of 4,872-4,954 meters in Upper Humla. It is also the new world highest elevation record for Tibetan Lark."

Researchers have recommended the area as an "Important Bird and Biodiversity Area," which is supposed to be declared later this year.

Source: Xinhuanet.com