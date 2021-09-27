New Board Chairman of Garsyh Sapary Space Agency named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh astronaut, Air Force Major General Aidyn Aimbetov has been named Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Garsyh Sapary Space Agency by the decision of the Board of Directors, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1972 in Taldy-Kurgan region, Aidyn Aimbetov graduated from the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School, Gagarin Research andTest Cosmonaut Training Center, Zhansugurov Taldykorgan University, and KUnayev Eurasian Law Academy.

He joined the Kazakh Air Force Army as a fighter pilot and aviation commander. In September 2015 he was aboard the Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft bound to the ISS as a flight engineer.

Between 2009 and 2010, he served as Advisor to the Chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan.

From 2010 to 2011, he acted as Director of the Department of the Development of Space Activities of Kazcosmos.

In 2011 and 2014, he was Deputy Head of the Space Technology Information and Educational Support Department of the Sultangazin Space Exploration Institute of Kazcosmos.

Between 2014 and 2016, he served as Deputy Director of the Space Equipment and Technology Institute of Kazcosmos.

Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as Vice President for building and use of space systems at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.

In 2019 and 2021, he was Deputy Chairman of the Board, Board’s member in charge of manufacturing at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.

In September 13, 2021, he joined the Board of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary as Chairman.