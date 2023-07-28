New Board Chairman of State National Film Support Center appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhumagali Kurmanbek has been named the Chairman of the Board of the State National Film Support Center NCJSC, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

Born in 1985, Kurmanbek is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Natioal Pedagogical University.

He has been working in the field of mass media and TV management for almost 10 years.

Prior to his current appointment, he worked as the Director General of the 31 TV Channel Media Holding.