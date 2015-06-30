EN
    12:18, 30 June 2015 | GMT +6

    New book titled «Peacekeeper» about N. Nazarbayev to be presented in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new book titled "Peacekeeper" telling about the peacekeeping role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be presented in Astana on July 2, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Mussinov told at the seminar called "Nazarbayev's thoughts of peace".

    A. Mussinov informed that the book tells about unknown pages of history of Eurasia and a peacekeeping role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    He also noted the initiatives of the President on establishment of the CICA, closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, announcement of the nuclear weapon free zone and launch of the "Atom" project.

