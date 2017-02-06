New bread-making plant opened in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A second to none bread-making plant in Kazakhstan with production capacity of 75 tons of bread per day has been unveiled in Karaganda city. The new plant was built in eight months.

The project was launched as part of the Business Roadmap. Over 3 billion tenge was invested into the plant that will sell its products in the cities of Karaganda, Temirtau, Shakhtinsk, Saran and Abai.



"Today we are unveiling one more plant in Karaganda region. The bread-making plant Saryarka Nan Karaganda LLP was built within the framework of the State Program of the Industrial and Innovative Development. It meets all global standards," first deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Assylbek Duissebayev said.



Only Kazakhstan-made construction materials and constructions were used during the construction process. However, bread-making equipment for the plant was imported from Germany, Italy, France, Slovenia and Slovakia.







"It boasts state-of-the-art technologies in the sphere of bread making. We have partnered with our foreign colleagues to purchase their equipment for the plant. It is safe to say that presently Saryarka -Nan is the most advanced bread-making plant in the CIS and one of the best in Europe and Asia," said managing director of Gostol-Gopan d.o.o. (Slovenia) Mr. Matjaž Kompara.



550 new workplaces were created with the launch of the new plant. The list of items produced at the plant is to be increased by 3-4 items per month.

The plant sent the first batch of its products to local orphanages as part of a charity campaign.