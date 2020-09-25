New bridge built in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A new bridge was built in Tyulkubas district, Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the region’s press service.

The 90-meter bridge was commissioned this year allowing residents of Karagashty village in the district to cross the river and save time. Locals used to spend hours to detour the river and get to the center of the district.

The total length of the new object is 222 meters. People with disabilities can easily use the new bridge.