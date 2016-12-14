New bridge over Syrdariya River to be unveiled in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A new bridge over the Syrdariya River was put into service in Kyzylorda city on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.Construction of the bridge that is 368m long and 14m wide began in July 2014.

During the unveiling ceremony akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev congratulated residents on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the beginning of construction a new city on the left bank of the Syrdariya River.







"Next year we will develop the left bank area and build large facilities. A huge land plot with total area of 1,500 ha was allotted to this end. 11 residential districts, an industrial zone, three big parks, social facilities, business centers, shopping malls 46 kindergartens, 23 schools, two hospitals and other facilities will be constructed there," governor Kusherbayev said.



A music hall, a museum, an interactive museum of Korkyt Ata, the Children's Palace of Art, a music school, a circus, a drama theater, a media center and recreation areas will be built as well. Over 100,000 people are expected to live on the left bank.



