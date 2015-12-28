New bridge put into exploitation in Almaty region (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A new pedestrian bridge was commissioned today in Kaskelen town of Karassay district, built near the Suleyman Demirel University.

The project was commissioned ahead of schedule. 113 mln 104 thousand tenge was allocated for this purpose. The customer is the regional administration for transport and roads and technical supervisor is LLP Almaty Sapa Engineering. The length of the bridge is 22 m and width is 8 m. Those participating in the ceremony were Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and Akim of Karassay district Amangeldy Daurenbayev. After then, Batalov met with the faculty and students of the Suleyman Demirel University.