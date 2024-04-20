EN
    14:13, 20 April 2024 | GMT +6

    New building of Embassy of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe opens

    Presidents open new building of Embassy of Uzbekistan in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: UzA

    As part of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Tajikistan, the grand opening of the new building of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the city of Dushanbe took place, UzA reports.

    The leaders solemnly opened the building of the diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan, cutting a symbolic ribbon. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

    The heads of state were familiarized with the conditions for diplomats in the Embassy building.

    The Embassy has created all the necessary conditions for the effective organization of work aimed at further developing the multifaceted relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
