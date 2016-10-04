EN
    20:27, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6

    New building of Tatarstan Representative Office opened in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new building of the Tatarstan Representative Office has been opened in Astana today.

    Mayor of the city Asset Issekeshev and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov attended the ceremony.

    "Our nations enjoy warm and close relations. Due to common historic roots we successfully collaborate today and expect more prospects in future. The opening of the new building of the Tatarstan Representative Office in Astana is a very important event for all of us. I wish you fruitful projects," noted Issekeshev in his welcoming address to the attendees.

    In turn, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the leadership of Kazakhstan for the support of the Tatar people living in our country and for the opportunity to hold the Days of Tatarstan in Astana in 2017.

    "Every time when we visit Kazakhstan, we are pleased to see your achievements. We see Kazakhstan as our strategic partner in economic, cultural and scientific-educational spheres. I am confident that this Representative Office will become  a link between Tatarstan and Kyrgyzstan. We are thankful to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the support," added Minnikhanov.

