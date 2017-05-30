New bus lanes to appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is planned that 13 dedicated lanes will be made in the capital as per June 3, the city government press-service reports.

Recall that 11 bus lanes have already been added to the streets of Astana. Altogether, there will be 24 bus lanes, the total length of which is 79 km.

The city authorities note that new bus lanes will make a positive impact on the average speed of public transport as well as emergency response vehicles and city taxis.