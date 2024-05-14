New bus routes to link Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

10 new international bus routes, including routes running between the cities of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, will be launched this year in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Uzbek Transport Ministry.

New routes will link Bukhara and Astana, Bukhara and Turkistan, Samarkand and Turkistan, it said in a statement.

Currently, there are 37 bus routes traveling from Uzbekistan to Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

This January-April the buses transported 173,000 passengers that is 15% more as compared to the same period of the previous year.