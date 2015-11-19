New business aviation terminal opened at Astana Airport (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first business aviation terminal has been opened today at the Airport of Astana. Mayor of the city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Askar Mamin took part in the inauguration ceremony.

With the capacity of 200 passengers per hour, the terminal covers the area of 3,000 square meters. The terminal has a conference hall, meeting rooms and 30 parking spaces. According to seniour officials of the airport, the commissioning of this terminal will significantly upgrade the quality of passenger services and will raise the attractiveness of business aviation flights, Kazinform cites astana.kz .

Recall that Astana Airport waits for inauguration of its new passenger terminal and reconstructed runway. The projects are under implementation now. The capacity of the terminal is expected to make 4 mln passengers per annum. Thus, by 2017 Astana Airport will increase the number of passengers from 3 mln to 7 mln per year.

Presently, the airport is served by 19 airline companies operating passenger flights to the CIS and non-CIS countries. Regular flights from Astana to Seoul and Paris were launched. The airport serves up to 12,000 passengers and 140 flights daily.