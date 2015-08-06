New business can be registered in 15 minutes in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New business can be registered at Entrepreneurship Support Centers in 15 minutes in Kazakhstan, Director of "Damu" Fund Gabit Lesbekov told at the CCS media briefing today.

"Entrepreneurship Support centers are opened in all the regions of the country and jointly with the National Entrepreneurship Chamber render a wide range of services, from training to starting new business. People can actually register their business in 15 minutes there. Besides, specialists of the center will help to prepare a business-plan for free," he noted.

Moreover, he informed that in order to support and develop entrepreneurship, "Damu" Fund jointly with the Astana administration developed a program titled "Astana-Damu-ZhasStarT". The program is aimed at rendering support and assistance to young entrepreneurs in different spheres of the economy.

The amount of a loan for them will be KZT 20 mln with the 7% annual interest rate.