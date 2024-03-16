EN
    09:19, 16 March 2024

    New cancer center to be built in Atyrau in 2025

    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    A new cancer center will be built in Atyrau next year. This was announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    He reminded that it was his instruction to build the cancer center in Atyrau. But the project was delayed for financial problems. The facility will be built next year, and subsoil users’ funds were attracted for this purpose, he said.

    In addition, a new radio therapy unit will be commissioned by the end of the year.

    The President thanked the residents and companies who backed the implementation of these projects.

    He added that a number of outpatient clinics, a rehabilitation center and other social facilities will be commissioned in the region this year.

