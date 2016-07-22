New cars sales sharply drop in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Official car dealers sold 21,964 new cars in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2016 compared to 53,251 cars in the same period of 2015, Kazakhstan's Auto Business Association reported.

Meanwhile, in June 2016 news car sales increased by 9 percent compared to May 2016 to 3,880 cars.



Demand for the new cars produced in Kazakhstan has been increasing since the beginning of 2016. The share of Kazakh cars in the new cars sales increased from 14 percent in Jan. 2016 to 27 percent in June 2016. Official dealers sold 4,733 Kazakhstani cars in Jan.- June 2016, trend.az reports.



The best seller brand was Russian LADA.



Earlier Kazakh Statistics Committee reported that car manufacturing has dropped by 62.2 percent in Kazakhstan in H1 2016, as compared to the same period in 2015, and stood at 2,980 cars.



Source: Trend