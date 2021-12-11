New cases below 7,000 for 1st time in 4 days; deaths hit daily record high of 80

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 7,000 for the first time in four days Saturday as the country struggles to tackle the fast spread of infections, including the new omicron variant cases.

The country added 6,977 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 510,538, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

Daily infections soared to a record high of 7,174 cases on Wednesday and remained above 7,000 for the following two days.

The number of people waiting for hospital treatment also hit a record high of 1,508, up 250 from Friday. Of those, 583 were patients aged 70 or above.

The rate of hospital beds in use for critical patients in the capital area stood at 83.9 percent as of 5 p.m. Friday. The national figure was recorded at 79 percent.

On Monday, the government enforced stricter social distancing rules to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant.

Under the new measures, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2, private gatherings are limited to six people in the greater Seoul area and eight in the rest of the country.

More business facilities now need to require visitors to be fully vaccinated or to show a negative COVID-19 test result. Newly added to the so-called vaccine pass system include restaurants, coffee shops, cram schools and internet cafes.

The KDCA has confirmed 12 new omicron cases, pushing the total up to 75.

The number of critically ill patients came to 856 on Saturday, up four from a day ago, while the death toll hit a daily high of 80, pushing the total up to 4,210.

On the vaccination front, 83.6 percent of the country's 52 million population have at least received one shot of the vaccine, while 81.1 percent have received two shots and 11.8 percent have gotten their booster shots.