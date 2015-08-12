New CEO of Astana EXPO 2017 company introduced to staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has introduced new CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov to the staff of the company.

Mr. Yessimov was appointed by the decision of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Born in 1950, Akhmetzhan Yessimov is a native of Almaty region. From 1994 till 1998 he was Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1998 he was designated as Head of the Presidential Administration and, then, was named as Kazakhstan's ambassador to the Benelux countries. From 2001 till 2008 he was the Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister. Mr. Yessimov spent last seven years as akim (mayor) of Almaty city. Source: primeminister.kz.