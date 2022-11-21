New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 16, 2022, the sole shareholder of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (DBK) - Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC appointed Baibazarov Nurlan Serikovich as Chairman of the Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (DBK). Prior to his current appointment he has been a head of the Industrial Development Fund JSC, a subsidiary of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, a press release from the DBK reads.

The new head of DBK was introduced to the team by Kanat Sharlapaev, the Chairman of the Board of Baiterek NMH JSC:

«Nurlan Baibazarov has sufficient experience in financial institutions, he successfully headed the Industrial Development Fund, a subsidiary of Development Bank of Kazakhstan. The special attention should be paid to the strong managerial competencies of Nurlan Baibazarov as well as his extensive experience in the economic block of the Government which will certainly be applied in the development of DBK.»

Nurlan Baibazarov was born in 1975. He graduated from Kazakh State Academy of Management with major in Banking.

He began his career in 1997 at the Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2004 to 2011 he served at Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC from Head of Department to Managing Director. From 2013 to 2016 he was Director of the Department for the Development of Economic Industries at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2016 to the present, he has been a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Board of the Industrial Development Fund JSC. Nurlan Baibazarov was awarded the state medal «Yeren yenbegi ushin».