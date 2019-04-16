New CEO of Kazakh Tourism NC appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Urken Bissakayev has been appointed CEO of Kazakh Tourism National Company, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Urken Bissakayev is a native of the West Kazakhstan region. He was born September 24, 1977. Graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University (1999 - Engineer-Economist) and Sh.Yessenov Caspian State University of Technologies (2010 - Lawyer).



From 2000 to 2007, Bissakanov worked for Kazakh and foreign companies. In different years he worked as Deputy Mayor of Aktau city, Chief of the Department for Transport and Roads. He also was Chief of Mangistau region's Tourism Department.

Prior to the appointment, he served as Deputy Governor of Mangistau region.



JSC NC Kazakh Tourism was established by the Government's decision in July 2017 to develop the country's tourism potential, to support and consolidate tourism business of Kazakhstan.