New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom announces changes in its Management Board as of 28 September 2023, Kazinform reports.

As the company informed on its website, Yerzhan Mukanov will be departing from his roles as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board, and will resign from Kazatomprom’s Board of Directors on 2 October 2023. The Company’s Board approved the appointment of Meirzhan Yussupov, previously the CEO of Kazakh Invest and Kazatomprom’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2020, as Kazatomprom’s new CEO.

Meirzhan Yussupov is a graduate of the the Middle East Technical University with a degree in Economics and Management, London School of Economics with a Master of Science in Economic Development Management degree, Harvard University with a Master's degree in Public Administration. He held various positions prior to joining Kazatomprom in 2010 as the Director of Corporate Finance Department. In 2015-2020, he served as Kazatomprom’s CFO and has successfully completed Company’s cost optimization, transformation and digitization projects. Meirzhan Yussupov also played a key role throughout the Company’s IPO. His most recent position was the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company.