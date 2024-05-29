New CEO of KazMunayGas named

Askhat Khasenov is appointed as the CEO of KazMunayGas National Company and is elected to the Board of Directors of KazMunayGas, Kazinform News Agency cites the company’s press service.

Earlier he was appointed as the acting CEO of KazMunayGas National Company.

He started his career in 2005 at the Turgai Petroleum JSC.

In 2011 to 2019 he headed the state inspection department of the state inspection committee in the oil and gas complex, and petrochemical and technical regulation department of the Oil and Gas Ministry.

In 2019-2022 held the post of Deputy CEO at KLPE Ltd.

Before the appointment served as the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.