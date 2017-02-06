New CEO of Kazpochta named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saken Sarsenov was named the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpochta".

"Today Saken Sarsenov has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpochta". I am confident that as a true professional Saken Seitzhaparovich will greatly contribute to the development of the sphere of informatization and telecommunications of Kazakhstan. He will use his extensive experience in his work," Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.



Mr. Sarsenov is a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities.



Sarsenov's previous post was the Vice Minister of Information and Communications.



He also served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Information Technologies" from 2003 to 2008, Vice Minister of Communications and Information from March 2010 to January 2012, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications from February 2012 to April 2014, the first Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Communications and Information from April 2014 to August 2014, and Vice Minister for Investment and Development from August 2014 to May 2016.