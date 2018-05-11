New CEO of Khabar Agency appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alan Azhibayev has been appointed as Chairman of the Managament Board of Khabar Agency JSC.

Azhibayev has been working up to present as Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, the agency's press service said.

Born in 1974 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Almaty Abai State University.



Almagul Akhmetzhanova has stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Managamnet Board of Khabar Agency JSC.