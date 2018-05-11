EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:01, 11 May 2018 | GMT +6

    New CEO of Khabar Agency appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alan Azhibayev has been appointed as Chairman of the Managament Board of Khabar Agency JSC. 

    Azhibayev has been working up to present as Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, the agency's press service said.
    Born in 1974 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Almaty Abai State University.

    Almagul Akhmetzhanova has stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Managamnet Board of Khabar Agency JSC.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Appointments, dismissals Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!