New CEO of National Research Oncology Centre named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sanzhar Shalekenov is appointed as the CEO of the National Research Oncology Centre, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Graduated from the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

He started working at the central city clinical hospital No.12 in Almaty. Throughout his career, he worked at hospitals in Almaty and Astana, and at higher educational establishments.

In March 2023 was appointed as the acting CEO of the National Research Oncology Centre.