New CEO of Qazaq Banki named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 17 October 2016, the Board of Directors of JSC Qazaq Banki took a decision to appoint independent director Gani Toksanbayev as CEO of the Bank beginning from 24 October 2016, the press service of the Bank informs.

Gani Toksanbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Legal Studies and International Relations with a diploma in “International Law”. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a diploma with distinction from the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice.

Gani Toksanbayev worked for the Ministry of Justice, CJSC National Legal Service and Dentons international company. He was also Vice President of the Credit Suisse Bank in London and in Kazakhstan.

As of 1 October 2016, the assets of Qazaq Banki made 421.1bln tenge including 322.9bln tenge of loan portfolio. The Bank’s net profit in 2016 makes 34.8bln tenge. The Bank has branches and affiliates in Astana, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kaskelen, Taraz and Shymkent cities.