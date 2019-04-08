New CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev introduced Lyazzat Tanysbay to the team of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation as its new leader, Kazinform cites the minister's Facebook page.

Lyazzat Tanysbay was born on October 11, 1973. She graduated from the Almaty Institute of International Journalism. She began her career in 1993 as an Editor at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation. Over the years, Tanysbay worked as an Editor - News Service Presenter, executive producer of the Khabar Agency; Chief Expert, Divisional Manager of the Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Deputy Chairperson of the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan; First Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation, Vice-Minister of Communications and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Head of Astana TV Channel.

Since July 2018, she has held the position of the General Director of Nur-Media Holding.