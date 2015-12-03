EN
    19:32, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    New CEO of VTB Bank Kazakhstan appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the Board of Directors of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan), Dmitry Zabello was appointed CEO of the Bank. Earlier, he held the post of the Head of VTB Bank Directorate for Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

    Commenting on this appointment, Head of the Subsidiary Companies Department– Senior Vice President of VTB Bank Mikhail Yakunin said: “We appreciate the long experience of Dmitry Alexandrovich in banking business and in VTB Group. We are confident that this appointment will become a start for a new stage of successful development of the VTB subsidiary bank in Kazakhstan.”

    The full-service VTB Bank holds firm positions in Kazakhstan’s corporate and retail sectors. For more than 6 years, the Bank has been successfully operating on the Kazakh financial market and ranks now the 20 th by the volume of its assets among the second-tier banks of Kazakhstan. VTB Bank consists of 44 structural divisions, 17 of them are its subsidiaries. The central office of the Bank is based in Almaty.

