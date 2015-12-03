New CEO of VTB Bank Kazakhstan appointed
Commenting on this appointment, Head of the Subsidiary Companies Department– Senior Vice President of VTB Bank Mikhail Yakunin said: “We appreciate the long experience of Dmitry Alexandrovich in banking business and in VTB Group. We are confident that this appointment will become a start for a new stage of successful development of the VTB subsidiary bank in Kazakhstan.”
The full-service VTB Bank holds firm positions in Kazakhstan’s corporate and retail sectors. For more than 6 years, the Bank has been successfully operating on the Kazakh financial market and ranks now the 20 th by the volume of its assets among the second-tier banks of Kazakhstan. VTB Bank consists of 44 structural divisions, 17 of them are its subsidiaries. The central office of the Bank is based in Almaty.