New chairman of Baiterek national holding appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aidar Arifkhanov became a new Chairman of Baiterek National Management Holding, the holding‘s press service confirmed to Kazinform.

Aidar Arifkhanov has 20-year-experience in public administration and economic policy. He rose from a Chief Specialist of the Program and Social Loans Department at the Finance Ministry's Foreign Loans Committee to the Vice Minister of the National Economy.

Over the years, he worked as a Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Informatization and Communications, Managing Director of JSC Kazakhtelecom, JSC NAC Kazatomprom's Deputy Board Chairman for Economics and Finance, and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 24th January 2017, he had been Deputy Board Chairman and Member of the Board of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC.

Aidar Arifkhanov graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. Within Bolashak international presidential scholarship, he graduated from Columbia University with a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA) in 2008, and also earned a Master's Degree of Business Administration (MBA) at the London Business School in 2016.



Photo primeminister.kz