New Chairman of BankCenterCredit Bank to assume office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galim Khussainov has been elected as the new Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "BankCenterCredit" by the decision of the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the bank.

Khussainov will take up the post on September 23, 2017.



Mr. Khussainov is a graduate of the Dostoyevskiy Omsk State University (2005) and holds an MBA degree. He joined the bank's team in 2011. Khussainov has been serving as the Managing Director - member of the Management Board since May 2017.



Former Chairman Vladislav Li made a decision to step down from the post, but will remain in the structure of the bank.