New Chairman of Board of JSC

Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek NMH JSC, has announced the appointment of Altay Kuzdibayev as the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "Kazakhstan Housing Company" (KZIK), Kazinform News Agency cites the company's press service.

Photo credit: JSC "Kazakhstan Housing Company"

Kuzdibayev was born in 1985. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Altay Kuzdibayev began his career in 2008 at JSC Halyk Bank. From 2009 to 2012, he was employed by LLP First Credit Bureau (FCB).

From November 2012 to 2013, he joined State Credit Bureau JSC, a subsidiary of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board.

From November 2013 to August 2020, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of “Baiterek Development” JSC, a subsidiary of Baiterek NMH JSC.

Following the merger of the housing block of Baiterek NMH JSC with Baiterek Development JSC and JSC "Housing Construction Guarantee Fund" to form Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC, Altay Kuzdibayev was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Unified Housing Construction Operator at Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC.