EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:57, 11 September 2023 | GMT +6

    New Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy named

    None
    Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aidar Ryskulov has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. Previously he served as the Managing Director for Economy and Finance at JSC «Samruk-Kazyna», Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of the Ministry of Transport.

    The graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Nazarbayev University, he held the previous post for four years.

    Ryskulov also worked for NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, ATF Bank, Halyk Bank, KazAgro National Managing Holding and Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund JSC.


    Tags:
    Business, companies Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!