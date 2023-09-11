New Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aidar Ryskulov has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. Previously he served as the Managing Director for Economy and Finance at JSC «Samruk-Kazyna», Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of the Ministry of Transport.

The graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and Nazarbayev University, he held the previous post for four years.

Ryskulov also worked for NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, ATF Bank, Halyk Bank, KazAgro National Managing Holding and Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund JSC.