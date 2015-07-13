New chairman of committee for communication and information appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Talgat Kazangap has been appointed chairman of the Committee of Communications and Information under the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, reported the press service of the agency.

Today Talgat Kazangap was presented to the staff of the Committee of Communication and Information by Asset Issekeshev, Minister for Investment and Development. Talgat Kazangap was born in 1980. In 2001 he graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in 2008 he took Master's degree in Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since October 2014 he served as deputy chairman of the committee of Communications and Information under the Ministry for Investment and Development.