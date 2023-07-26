New Chairman of Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of Healthcare Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurlan Iskakov has been appointed Chairman of the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Government’s press service.

Born in 1978 in Omsk, Russian Federation, Nurlan Iskakov is a graduate of the Akmola State Medical Academy, Turan Astana University, International Business Academy, Almaty Management University, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

He began his career in 1998 as a nurse at an emergency care station.

In 2020 he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board of LLP SK Pharmacy

Since August 2022, he has been Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Salidat Kairbekova National Research Center for Healthcare Development