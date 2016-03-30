New chairman of East Kazakhstan region’s branch of Nur Otan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan party Ablai Myrzahmetov has made a working visit to West Kazakhstan region.

Mr. Myrzahmetov took part in a conference of the regional branch of the party which discussed the results of the parliamentary elections in the country and plans for future activities.

The event was attended by members of the political council of the regional branch, party veterans, members of the parliamentary faction of regional maslikhat, heads of the district branches of the party, reps of the regional executive bodies and heads of NGOs, Kazinform refers to the press service of the party.

During the conference Altai Kulginov was unanimously elected the new chairman of the branch. It bears to remind that earlier Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed A.Kulginov governor of West Kazakhstan region.